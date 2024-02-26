TColumns of tractors, broken barricades, spilled manure and fireworks once again accompanied the meeting of the EU agriculture ministers on Monday. This time, Belgian farmers protested in front of the Council building while ministers discussed how the EU should respond to the demonstrations that have now been going on for two months. This is not so easy because the interests are by no means the same everywhere. The Belgians and the French are vehemently pushing for the EU to end talks on the trade agreement with the South American Mercosur states. They fear competition from Argentina and Brazil. In Germany, bureaucratic burdens and excessively extensive requirements are criticized.

German Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir (Greens) said at the start of the agriculture ministers' meeting that the protests had opened a window of opportunity that the EU must now use for overdue reforms. The EU's common agricultural policy has developed into a bureaucratic monster that makes climate and species protection unattractive. Agricultural policy must rely more on financial incentives and less on requirements. He warned against playing climate protection, biodiversity and yield security off against each other.

“I also think about the returns in 20, 50 years,” said Özdemir. “We don’t need a break in the Green Deal, we have to implement it in a practical way.” He criticized the European Commission. They present new suggestions almost every hour. You can't work reliably like that.

Fewer on-site visits

At the end of last week, the Commission presented an eight-page discussion paper on how it wants to relieve farmers in the short and medium term. This aims to relax some of the requirements that farmers have to meet in return for billions in subsidies, but above all to reduce bureaucracy. In the short term, the Commission wants to relax the regulations for permanent grassland following the decision to suspend the obligation to set aside land for the current year. They stipulate that a maximum of 5 percent of the permanent grassland that existed in 2018 will be converted into arable land. Livestock farmers who have reduced or completely eliminated their herds should be given more flexibility. In April she wants to present proposals on how the rules to avoid vegetation-free soils can be changed.







The Commission proposes to simplify EU compliance checks in order to reduce the number of on-site visits by national authorities by up to 50 percent. Satellite images should also be used for this purpose, especially in the medium term. The Commission emphasizes that it can still be ensured that taxpayer funds are spent lawfully.

Otherwise, in the medium term, controls for farmers with an area of ​​less than 10 hectares should be abolished. This affects 65 percent of the recipients of agricultural aid from the EU budget. At the same time, the possible consequences for environmental and climate protection are manageable, since they do not even cultivate 10 percent of the agricultural land. The Commission also wants to fundamentally review the rules for setting aside land. The latter does not go far enough for the farmers' associations. The chairman of the Agriculture Committee in the European Parliament, CDU MP Norbert Lins, called for the decommissioning obligation to be suspended as quickly as possible for the years 2025 to 2027. Özdemir supported this on Monday. In the interests of long-term planning security, the EU cannot make such a decision every year, as was the case in 2023 and 2024.

However, there is also resistance among farmers to the Commission's considerations. The working group for rural agriculture warned that reducing bureaucracy was good and necessary, but should not lead to the erosion of important standards. “Anyone who lowers the standard must say how environmental and climate protection as well as social responsibility can be ensured through more measures or funding offers elsewhere,” said the association, which represents the interests of small farmers. The debates at EU level now lack any scientific basis or reason.