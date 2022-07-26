EU energy ministers reach political agreement to cut gas demand

At a meeting of EU energy ministers, the parties managed to reach a political agreement to reduce demand for natural gas. About it says in a tweet of the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The agenda of the meeting included measures to reduce gas consumption, issues of EU energy security and energy cooperation between the EU and Ukraine.

A diplomat from one of the EU countries noted that a compromise was reached thanks to a much lighter version of the plan that the European Commission had previously proposed, reports TASS. According to him, the current version removes the concerns of member countries.

The initiative of the European Commission included a reduction in gas consumption by 15 percent for all EU countries. It was opposed by the states that are least dependent on supplies from Russia. In particular, Poland demanded that the mandatory reduction be removed from the plan.