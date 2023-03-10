By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries agreed on Thursday to promote a phase out of fossil fuels ahead of this year’s United Nations COP28 climate summit, trying to boost a global deal that collapsed at last year’s summit. .

Ministers from the 27 EU member states approved a text on their diplomatic priorities ahead of COP28, which starts on November 30 in Dubai, where some 200 countries will try to strengthen efforts to curb climate change.

“The shift to a climate-neutral economy will require the global phasing out of … fossil fuels,” the EU text said, citing scientific consensus that this is necessary to avoid more severe climate change.

“The EU will systematically promote and demand a global movement towards fossil fuel-free energy systems well before 2050,” he said, adding that global consumption of fossil fuels is expected to peak in the near term.

Europe is in the process of transforming its energy system to meet climate targets and end decades of dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The text says that countries should combine the two goals and use renewable energy or energy savings – rather than fossil fuels – to replace Russian energy.

“There is no need for a one-for-one replacement of old Russian natural gas import volumes,” he said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett)