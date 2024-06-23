European bloc increased rates by almost 50%; Asian power claims that the measure could “trigger a trade war”

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis agreed to begin consultations on an anti-dumping investigation launched by the European bloc in 2023. The conversation was held via video conference on Saturday (June 22, 2024 ), at Dombrovskis’ request.

The initiative comes after the EU applied tariffs of up to 48% on imports of Chinese electric vehicles. According to Wentao, WTO (World Trade Organization) rules were not complied with: “These practices seriously violate the principles of openness, justice and the spirit of multilateral cooperation”.

The Chinese minister stated that “the European side continues to provoke trade disputes” It is “your approach is pure protectionism”. He further stated that the EU uses intimidation and coercion to pressure Chinese companies.

“The European side operates in secret, hides information and erodes the right of Chinese companies to defend themselves”said Wang Wentao.