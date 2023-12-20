DThe asylum system in the EU is being fundamentally reformed. After years of discussions, representatives of the EU states and the European Parliament finally agreed on the relevant legal texts, as the Spanish Council Presidency and the EU Commission announced on Wednesday morning. Numerous tightening of the previous rules are planned. The aim is to curb irregular migration.

The agreement still has to be confirmed by the plenary session of the European Parliament and the EU states. This is usually a formality.

In the future there should be uniform border procedures at the EU's external borders. In particular, there are plans to deal much more harshly with people from countries that are considered relatively safe. Until a decision on the asylum application is made, people should be able to be accommodated in detention camps under prison-like conditions.

According to the plans, the distribution of those seeking protection among the EU states will be reorganized using a “solidarity mechanism”: If the countries do not want to accept refugees, they must provide support, for example in the form of monetary payments. Rejected asylum seekers should be deported to safe third countries more easily in the future.

The reform has been in the works since 2016

Intensive work has been underway on the reform since the refugee crisis of 2015/2016. At that time, countries like Greece were overwhelmed by the immense number of people from countries like Syria and hundreds of thousands were able to move on to other EU countries without being registered.







This actually shouldn't have happened because, according to the so-called Dublin Regulation, asylum seekers should be registered where they first entered the European Union.

The EU Commission then proposed new rules for the first time in 2016. However, the negotiations turned out to be very tough until the end. While the proposals were not strong enough in countries like Hungary, aid organizations and parts of the left and green parties expressed concerns that human rights were not being sufficiently respected in the asylum procedures.