The European Union (EU) reached a political agreement this Wednesday to impose a new round of sanctions against Russiathe thirteenth since it invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which will be formally approved on the second anniversary of that conflict and which includes the largest group of those sanctioned in a single round and also to Chinese companies.

(Also: Spanish farmers take over Madrid: 500 tractors block the city center)

The current Belgian presidency of the Council of the EU reported through the social network

I welcome the agreement on our 13th sanctions package against Russia

⁰We must keep degrading Putin's war machine.

⁰With 2000 listings in total, we keep the pressure high on the Kremlin.

⁰We are also further cutting Russia's access to drones. https://t.co/AfSxsEUB8x — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 21, 2024

In total, 194 names will join the sanctioned list, diplomatic sources told Efe, so there will be more than 2,000 members.

Its about largest number of appointments made so far in the same round of sanctions.

They are mainly people related to the Russian military networkjudges, authorities of occupied areas –especially linked to the deportation of children–, and companies that have participated in the supply of weapons.

(You may be interested in: Decisive day in the trial that seeks to avoid extradition to the US of Julian Assange)

Those sanctioned are mainly people related to the Russian military network. See also The High Electoral Commission in Iraq: Announcing the results is the last step of the electoral process

The restrictive measures consist of freezing any assets they may have in the EU and prohibiting their access to community territory.

Sectoral sanctions focus on combating sanctions circumvention.

It has been decided to add 27 new entities to the regulation that prohibits the export of dual-use goods (civil and military).

(We recommend: Who is Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the opponent Alexei Navalny who challenges Putin?)

Up to 17 are from Russia and ten from other countries: four from China, one from Turkey, one from Thailand, one from Kazakhstan, one from Serbia, one from Sri Lanka and one from India.

They are mainly firms that participate in networks for the acquisition of components for unmanned aerial vehicles. or drones that end up in the Russian military complex and, later, on the Ukrainian battlefield.

“With this package, we take more measures against entities involved in circumvention and the military and defense sectors,” said the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Affairs, Josep Borrell, in X.

We have a deal on the 13th package! We are adding almost 200 persons and entities to our package of designations bringing over EU listings to over 2000. With this package, we are taking more action against entities involved in circumvention, the defense and military sectors. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 21, 2024

For her part, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on the same social network that “we must continue to degrade Putin's war machine.”

“Russia is paying for its actions. The thirteenth package of EU sanctions agreed today will further collapse the Kremlin's arsenal production and fragment its war coffers,” the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said in X.

Russia is paying for its actions. The EU's 13th package of sanctions agreed today will further crumble the Kremlin's arsenal production and fragment its war chest. Two years since the first Russian missiles, our resolve to support Ukraine is stronger than ever. https://t.co/nAKNEEu1gU — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 21, 2024

Hungary, which questions the usefulness of imposing sanctions, has until now vetoed the approval of the new package, on which the other 26 member states had already reached a consensus last week, other diplomatic sources noted.

In recent days, however, there were signs that Budapest would not oppose the new round of restrictive measures and it was finally agreed this Wednesday by the ambassadors of the Twenty-Seven quickly and without debate, although with a declaration from Hungary.

Besides, European ambassadors agreed to renew the current sanctions regime against Russia for another six months.

(Also read: Why is Europe enlisting militarily in the face of the risk of war with Russia?)

The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen, and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

And they held an extensive debate on the reform of the European Peace Support Fund (FEAP), an instrument through which EU Member States are obtaining refunds for weapons and ammunition sent to Ukraine.

Countries like Germany want to prioritize bilateral cooperation with kyiv instead of making million-dollar contributions to the fund, which is not funded by the community budget but by contributions from the Member States.

Diplomatic sources assured that the fund as such is not questioned and that it is an important tool that must be preserved, and pointed out that all member states believe that they must reach an agreement in March, before the European Council.

(Keep reading: Russia lifts the veto on exports from Ecuadorian banana companies)

EFE