Reuters: EU agrees ninth package of sanctions against Russia, procedure to be completed on December 16

The European Union (EU) on Thursday, December 15, agreed on the ninth package of sanctions against Russia. This is reported Reuters with reference to European diplomats.

According to the interlocutors of the agency, the written procedure for agreeing on the next package of sanctions will be completed by noon on Friday, December 16. The information that the permanent representatives of the EU countries agreed on new restrictions was confirmed by the Czech presidency in the association.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union may postpone the adoption of the ninth package of sanctions against Russia because of the position of Poland and the Baltic countries on the export of Russian grain.

What will be included in the new package?

According to media reports, the EU in the new package decided to expand the list of sanctioned goods prohibited from export to Russia, covering equipment that can be used by the country in the aviation and space industries.

According to the draft, the supply of aircraft engines and their components, as well as laptops, hard drives, cameras and lenses to Russia may be banned. New sanctions should affect not only the aviation and space industry, but also the military-industrial complex and a number of other sectors of the Russian economy.

Thus, with the help of a new package of sanctions, the European Union intends to stop the “build-up of Russian industrial capacity” by placing under restrictions 169 organizations whose products “can contribute to the technological improvement of the defense and security sector of Russia.” In particular, drone engines, chemical and biological equipment, “riot control equipment” and electronic components will fall under the sanctions.

In addition, the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, on December 7, presented the organization’s proposals for the ninth package of sanctions, including three Russian banks and a complete ban on transactions in relation to the All-Russian Regional Development Bank.

It was also proposed to introduce restrictions against almost 200 individuals and organizations, including the military, members of the State Duma and the Federation Council, ministers, heads of regions, military-industrial complex enterprises and political parties. The head of the EC also called for the blocking of four Russian TV channels, without specifying which ones.

Tough decision

The media noted that disputes arose between the EU countries on the issue of introducing a new package of sanctions against Russia. Against the backdrop of disagreements between EU member states, there is still the possibility of blocking further decisions on the topic of introducing new anti-Russian restrictions.

In particular, Germany, France and the Netherlands demanded adjustments related to the supply of Russian fertilizers and food to developing countries. In the current version, EU sanctions legally complicate this process.

Later, the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, admitted that a number of EU countries did not agree with the details of the new package of sanctions against Russia.

I understand that by the package of sanctions was expressed not only by Hungary, but also by a number of other member countries Charles Michel Head of the European Council

The official specified that the discussion of new anti-Russian restrictions would continue on December 15 and hoped that the sanctions package would be agreed upon on the same day.