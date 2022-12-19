Reuters: EU countries agree gas price cap of 180 euros

The countries of the European Union (EU) have agreed on a gas price ceiling. This is reported Reuters with reference to the Czech Presidency of the Council of the EU.

The price ceiling will be introduced from 15 February. The mechanism will be activated if the price of gas futures on the TTF index for delivery next month holds above the level of 180 euros per megawatt-hour for three days. Reuters also points out that the ceiling on gas prices will initially not apply to off-exchange transactions.

Moreover, according to the statement of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry presented earlier, not all EU countries supported the introduction of restrictions – in addition to Hungary itself, we are talking about eight more states. Nevertheless, there was enough support for a positive decision.

As for the specific level, on the afternoon of December 19 in France, a higher possible mark of the new ceiling was called – 188 euros per megawatt-hour. According to the head of the Ministry of Energy of the country, for Paris, a comfortable marginal price would be 260-200 euros (about 2.9-2.2 thousand dollars per thousand cubic meters).