EU, the obligation of 15% of common stocks for the 27 countries is triggered

Europe reached the agreement on ceiling on the price of gasthe agreement in the end is a compromise between all the various positions of the 27 EU countrieswhich pleases and discontent but which establishes a first concrete step for lowering of the prices of methane. Satisfied the president Von der Leyen: “40 billion euros to mitigate prices. “In the end, the agreement has arrived. After a meeting of the European Council that lasted almost twelve hours. The twenty-seven heads of state and government agreed to give a mandate “full and clear“the European Commission to take” concrete decisions “on price cap at the Ttf in Amsterdam (obviously under the established conditions, that is, it must be temporary, of last resort and that does not jeopardize supplies). However, the leaders also mandated the Commission and Energy Ministers to analyze a framework for the gas price cap used for the production of electric energy (for an extension of the Iberian model).

Furthermore, among the Commission’s proposals, it is confirmed the joint purchase of gas (with the mandatory constraint for the 15% of storage) and the creation at the beginning of 2023 “a new one benchmark complementary that more accurately reflects the conditions of the gas market. “The roadmap was described by the French president, Emmanuel Macron: “We asked the Commission to Act in manner Very urgent in the next weeks. Next week there will be an Energy Council which will allow us to move forward and there will be the work of the Commission which has now received support on all the proposals it has made. The next ones two to three weeks they will allow the Commission to clearly produce this mechanism. In late October beginning November we can have it at work. In particular with regard to the gas price corridor mechanism and solidarity we can go very fast now on implementation “. Dragons he had warned the allies: “Let’s act now or Putin will win“, at the end of the summit the Prime Minister said he was satisfied:”It went well“.

