Metsola: “Once again Europe has defied the predictions”

The EU Council and Parliament have reached an agreement on the five main pillars of the Pact on Migrants and Asylum. The EU commissioner announced it Margaritis Schinas on X.

“20 December 2023 will go down in history. The day the EU reached a landmark agreement on a new set of rules to manage migration and asylum. Once again Europe has defied the odds. I am very proud that with the Pact for Migration and Asylum we have achieved results and provided solutions.” The president of the European Parliament writes it on X, Roberta Metsola.

