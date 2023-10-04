EU, a pact on migrants that smiles on Italy. But relations with Germany remain tense

Europe has found a agreement on migrantsthe main question concerned the NGOthe Germany insisted on including non-governmental organizations in the treaty between the 27 EU countries but Italy era contrary and this made the Spain’s mediation attempt complicated. The turning point in the negotiations came during the night and on new agreement on the regulation on migratory crises smiles on Italy, the chapter relating to NGOs has been removed. The document had been on hold since last Thursday after stall which came to be created between Germany and Italy complete with back and forth between Meloni and Scholz.

According to what we learn from several European sources, the point on NGOs was removed and the Spanish presidency chose to put it the regulation on the agenda of the meeting of the Permanent Representatives of Todaythus aiming for an agreement before Granada summit. There will not be a formal vote on the text: the presidency will conclude the debate by registering or not the necessary support for the regulation. Spain mediated and said it was satisfied with the final agreement. “We discussed the memorandum with the Tunisia and soon after we had a crisis a Lampedusaan increase in irregular arrivals in Greece and in Spain, with numbers that are increasing. It was necessary to find an agreement quickly“said Spanish Foreign Minister Pascual Navarro Rios. The treaty does not solve the problem but it helps ease the tension between Italy and Germany, even if relations still remain complicated.

