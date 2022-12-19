After months of negotiations, EU countries have agreed on a European price cap for gas. On Monday, a large majority of member states supported a so-called ‘price correction mechanism’ of 180 euros per megawatt hour. That price is slightly higher than currently paid on the wholesale market, but considerably lower than the highest peaks of around 300 euros per megawatt hour that were reached earlier this year.

The agreement is difficult for the Netherlands to swallow – it still fears the consequences of this measure and abstained from voting on Monday. Minister Rob Jetten (Energy, D66) said in a response Monday that he was “concerned” about “the potential disruption on the European energy market, the financial implications, and above all, the security of supply for Europe”. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke of the “end of Russian market manipulation”.

Hope to prevent peaks

The price cap comes in response to the sky-high energy prices that hit citizens and businesses all over Europe hard. By capping the price on the wholesale market, the EU hopes to prevent the sometimes extraordinarily high peaks of the past year. This should also ultimately reduce the energy costs that citizens pay. But whether it will have that effect remains uncertain: experts are strongly divided about the consequences of this fairly radical market intervention. Like the Netherlands, critics fear that suppliers can simply sell their liquid gas elsewhere.

The agreement puts a provisional end to a European discussion that has escalated in recent months, in which supporters and opponents of a price cap were on opposite sides. In recent weeks, the impasse also meant that important plans for the joint purchase of gas and the accelerated approval of permits for sustainable energy were also stuck. Although all EU member states agreed to this, the fanatical proponents of a price cap refused to formally agree to it as long as the cap was not in place.

An agreement has now been reached: if the gas price on the TTF exchange in the Netherlands is above 180 euros per megawatt hour for three days, it will automatically be capped. The difference with the price paid elsewhere for liquefied gas must also be at least 35 euros lower during those three days. This agreed maximum price is a lot lower than the European Commission proposed at the end of November: Brussels set a ceiling of 275 euros per megawatt hour. Moreover, according to the Commission, this high price should be exceeded for ten days. Those conditions were so strict that the instrument would never have entered into force last year. Several ministers described that proposal as “a joke” at the end of November.

Brussels will monitor

European Commissioner Kadri Simson emphasized on Monday that the Commission will carefully monitor the effects of the now agreed price ceiling. If supervisors conclude that the risks of the measure are or become too great, Brussels will intervene, says Simson.

The discussion about a gas price cap has raged in Europe in recent months. A group of Member States has long demanded a new instrument to intervene in the market if gas prices rise excessively. Spain, Belgium, Poland and Greece in particular were strong supporters of this. But Germany and the Netherlands, among others, were not in favor of such a market intervention. According to them, the risks of maximizing the gas price are great – for security of supply and financial stability, among other things.

The Commission also constantly stressed the risks of market intervention. But under great pressure, an agreement has now been reached, which even Germany could agree to. Still, it is striking that a decision was ultimately taken without consensus – unusual for such far-reaching decisions. In addition to the Netherlands, Austria also abstained from voting. Hungary voted against. The now agreed ceiling will apply from 15 February.