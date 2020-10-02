The leaders of the EU countries have agreed on the imposition of sanctions against the authorities of Belarus. It is reported by TASS citing a source in the European Council.

The representative of the delegation of one of the European countries in the European Council confirmed the agreement on the restrictions. They will be introduced against Belarusian officials who, according to the EU, are responsible for falsifying elections and violating human rights in the country.

Information on the coordination of sanctions is also confirmed by RIA News citing sources from AFP. It is noted that the decision was unlocked, since Cyprus changed its position on this matter. The restrictions apply to about 40 Belarusian officials, the agency said.

At the end of September, the Foreign Ministries of the EU countries were unable to agree on a list of personal sanctions on Belarus. This was due to the position of Cyprus, which was intending at the same time to achieve the introduction of restrictive measures against Turkey in connection with Ankara’s plans for the production of natural gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In Belarus, for the second month, mass protests have continued over the official results of the presidential elections on August 9, according to which Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote.