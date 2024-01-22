The European Union has hardly played a significant role politically in the Middle East in recent years. With a maritime mission in the Red Sea, a plea for a Palestinian state and a peace plan, the EU now wants to contribute to containing the crises in the region. At a meeting in Brussels it immediately became clear how difficult that is.

There is a plan on the table that is not aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas, but which should lay a foundation for the phase after a ceasefire. At its heart is the two-state solution, a concept that has been rejected by both Israel and Hamas in recent days.

The plan originated from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Asked about the Netanyahu government's opposition to a Palestinian state, he said: “The Secretary General of the United Nations has clearly said that it is not acceptable to say 'I don't want this solution' because this solution has been approved by the UN and the entire international community are behind it.”

According to Borrell, Israel is on the wrong track. “What other solutions do they have in mind? Drive out all Palestinians? Kill them all? The way they are destroying Hamas is not right. They have been sowing hatred for generations.”

The European Foreign Ministers met with colleagues from the Middle East, including about a Palestinian state. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan had sent ministers, and the chairman of the Arab League also attended. There were separate conversations with the Israeli Foreign Minister and his counterpart from the Palestinian Authority.

Humanitarian combat pause

Europe has traditionally been divided when it comes to Israel/Palestine. For example, there is no agreement on the call for a ceasefire. Government leaders did not go further than a call for humanitarian pauses in fighting. At the UN, eighteen countries voted in favor of a ceasefire and nine countries abstained, including the Netherlands. There is broad support in Europe for a two-state solution.

If no serious effort is made to achieve a Palestinian state, Borrell argues, any administration of Gaza will soon be doomed to failure because it will be seen as a continuation of the occupation and a denial of the rights of Palestinians. Moreover, Arab countries have said that they will not contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza if serious peace talks between Israel and Gaza do not take place.

It is, Borrell writes, unrealistic that Israel and the Palestinians will reach an agreement without international mediation. Outsiders such as the EU and countries in the region therefore have a duty to help.

A Preparatory Peace Conference should be convened as soon as possible, with the participation of the United States and the UN. It is not yet clear if and when such a conference can take place. A number of EU countries, including Luxembourg, consider deliberations without Israeli participation pointless. And according to Luxembourg Minister Xavier Bettel, Israel is only prepared to talk if there is no longer a threat from Hamas.

Israeli Minister Israel Katz did not want to answer questions upon arrival in Brussels. He did draw attention to the fate of the hostages and said he had come to rally support for the Israeli attempt to dismantle Hamas. During the meeting he showed two videos. One about a train connection between Israel and India and one about an artificial island with a port for Gaza.

