A.When Olaf Scholz went to his first European Council on Thursday morning, he didn’t have much to say. Regarding Ukraine, the Chancellor said that it would once again emphasize “that the inviolability of borders is one of the most important foundations of peace in Europe and that we will all do everything together to ensure that this inviolability remains”. The word sanctions did not come out of his mouth. Then there was the zoo murder; The day before, a Berlin court sentenced the accused Russian to life imprisonment and spoke of “state terrorism”. When asked about it, Scholz said “that bad things have happened here” and it was therefore absolutely right that the Foreign Minister had given a clear answer – the expulsion of two employees from the Russian embassy in Berlin. He was asked three questions, one he ignored, and that’s it.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

Other heads of state and government were more talkative and brought up the subject that Scholz would later be confronted with directly: the future of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline. “I definitely think that should be on the table,” said the Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krisjanis Karins. Putin is trying to blackmail the EU with the pipeline – by holding back further gas supplies so that the pipeline can be approved more quickly. “That is wrong. There is already enough infrastructure to supply Europe with all the gas we need, namely via Ukraine. ”It would therefore be“ important ”to talk about the pipeline and agree:“ If there is increased military activity, then there will be the project is over. ”Janez Janša from Slovenia, whose country is still chairing the Council of Ministers, also wished“ that we might get some more information about what the final destination of Nord Stream 2 will be ”.

Germany, France and Italy want to rely on diplomacy

However, Scholz was no further than providing clarity on this issue. Even before the meeting, the government had referred to the ongoing approval process – there is now nothing to be decided politically. The responsible Federal Network Agency seconded that there would be a decision “not in the first half of the year” in 2022. In addition, Scholz was able to refer to the agreement that his predecessor had made with the American President Joe Biden to avert American sanctions against Germany. Berlin is helping Ukraine to modernize its gas network, is paying a hundred million euros into a green energy fund for the period without fossil fuels, and in Moscow it is advocating that the transit contract with Kiev, which expires in 2024, is extended. Of course, Merkel had also assured that Russia should not use the pipeline “to blackmail Ukraine in any way”.

From Kiev’s point of view, that has long been the case. President Volodymyr Selenskyj even called for preventive sanctions against Russia on Wednesday evening. “For us it is important that such sanctions are applied before a conflict arises rather than afterwards,” he said on the sidelines of the summit of EU heads of government with their Eastern partners. When Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were then approached, they evaded – it is a politically sensitive issue. Germany, France and Italy now want to enter into diplomacy with Moscow and not “escalate” further, as diplomats say.

That was also the message that Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron brought to the Ukrainian President before the partnership meeting began. Zelenskyi had to get involved in the Minsk trial, even if it cost him domestic political capital. There is no other way – the sanctions that the EU has already imposed on Russia are also linked to it. Talks between Moscow and Kiev in Normandy format have been completely blocked for a year. Putin wants Kiev to allow elections in the separatist areas of eastern Ukraine and to recognize their results. Zelenskyi insists that the Ukrainian army take control of the entire state first. Berlin and Paris urge him to make concessions.

The troop movements continue

The leaders were not expected to talk in detail about a package of sanctions against Russia. After the partnership summit, Von der Leyen said that the EU Commission had “done its homework” and worked out options in the event of further aggression. However, diplomats said they were still in the middle of discussions about technical issues. In particular, the states wanted to assess the damage they would themselves suffer. Indeed, the unity that the EU and NATO have displayed for the past few weeks could soon become fragile. The harder financial and economic sanctions hit Russia, the higher the price would be for the EU states, and in most cases they would be affected differently.

As a precaution, the prepared conclusions were kept general. “Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and considerable costs,” it said. Russia was asked to “urgently de-escalate tensions”. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said there were no signs that troop movements stopped or slowed. The opposite is the case.