The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (EDCD) published a statement last Tuesday (5) warning that it does not consider it necessary to apply a fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in people under 80 years of age.

The study was carried out in conjunction with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and points out that it is still too early to consider applying a second booster dose of any immunizer based on messenger RNA, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

+Covid deaths dropped 43% worldwide in the last week, says WHO

“There is no clear evidence in the European Union that vaccine protection against serious illness is substantially diminishing in adults with normal immune systems aged 60 to 79 years, so there is no clear evidence to support the prompt use of a fourth dose.” , he said.

The statement also reinforced that the studies will continue to be carried out and, if there is any change in the scenario of infections, it may start to consider the application.

Fourth dose only in people over 80 years old

The study, however, reinforced that in elderly people over 80 years old, the application of the fourth dose is recommended, after four months of the third, considering the data on the greater risk of severe covid-19 in this age group and the protection provided by the extra application. .

“Safety and efficacy data are only available for a fourth dose given at least 4 months after the third, and this interval, with local epidemiological data, should be considered when deciding on vaccination strategies,” he warned.

The instruction is similar to that of the Ministry of Health in Brazil. On the 23rd, the folder recommended the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine in people in this age group, with a minimum interval of four months from the third and preferably with the Pfizer immunizer.

Since the end of last year, a second booster dose has also been recommended for all immunosuppressed patients, including adolescents. Most states have already started applying these doses.

