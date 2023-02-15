The president of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, announced on Tuesday the details of the tenth package of sanctions that the Twenty-seven prepare against Russia and affirmed that the European Union will identify the exact amount of assets that it has frozen from the Russian Central Bank for “its possible use” in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

“We will follow the oligarchs who try to hide or sell the assets to escape the sanctions. And together with the Member States, we will review the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank in the EU. We have to know where they are located and know the amount. It is crucial for the sake of the possible use of Russian assets to finance the reconstruction of Ukraine,” Von der Leyen said.

The heads of State and Government of the European Union agreed at the summit last week to begin work to detect the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank, although various countries -among them Spain- harbor legal doubts about the possibility of using the funds for reconstruction and call for the maximum international consensus.

The high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, acknowledged in statements to EFE that there are “legal difficulties”, but recalled that the United States had already created a “precedent” when it froze the funds of the Central Bank of Afghanistan to compensate the victims of the 9/11 attacks.

(You can read: What the Colombian UN delegate on Human Rights issues saw in Ukraine.)

What the new package raises

The president of the Commission estimated at 11,000 million the value of the tenth package of sanctions that the EU he wants to approve it on February 24, coinciding with the anniversary of the invasion.



The EU wants to ban the export of “vital goods” to Russia such as electronic products, specialized vehicles, truck parts and aircraft turbines.

Necessary goods for the construction sector that can be used for weapons systems, such as antennas, will also be sanctioned. In addition, export controls will be approved for 47 electronic components that can be used in weapon systems, such as drones, missiles, and helicopters.

(Keep reading: Eurozone will avoid economic recession in 2023, according to a European Commission report)

Zelensky has asked that the pressure on Russia not be lowered

“With this we have banned all technological products that have been found on the battlefield,” said Von der Leyen, who stated that the EU “will guarantee” that Russia cannot obtain them from third countries.

That’s why, Brussels also proposed sanctioning seven Iranian companies linked to the Revolutionary Guard that manufacture the drones that Tehran is giving to Moscow to bomb Ukraine and does not rule out increasing the list in the future.

In addition, Brussels proposed including a hundred Russian individuals and companies on the sanctions list, including members of the Army, those responsible for committing crimes in Ukraine, political leaders of those in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Lugansk that Moscow it has been illegally annexed, and more people from the Russian propaganda media.

The ambassadors of the Twenty-seven to the EU will again discuss today in Brussels the new package of sanctions, which the European Commission has been negotiating with the Member States for weeks.

EFE