The head of the European Council Charles Michel, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli condemned the restrictions imposed by Russia against eight citizens of the European Union and representatives of European structures. The corresponding statement has been published Online European Commission.

It is noted that the decision of the Russian authorities is unacceptable and legally unfounded and demonstrates how “Moscow chose confrontation with the EU instead of agreeing to correct the negative trajectory of our bilateral relations.” The statement said the EU reserves the right to take appropriate action in response to Russia’s decision.

Earlier, on April 30, Russia banned eight citizens of the European Union and representatives of European structures from entering its territory, including the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli. In addition, the head of the EU Delegation to Russia, Markus Ederer, was handed a note on the reciprocal steps of the Russian side in connection with the sanctions against Russia.

These measures were a response to the EU sanctions imposed by the European side earlier.

On March 2, the EU imposed restrictions on “high-ranking officials” of Russia due to the situation with Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent). On March 22, Brussels imposed sanctions against 11 people, including citizens of Russia, China and Libya, for human rights violations.