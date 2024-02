Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

The EU admits the failure of an ammunition plan for Ukraine. © Ippen Media

Ammunition plan failed: The EU has admitted the failure of its ambitious plans to supply Ukraine with artillery shells.

Brussels – Of the promised quantity of one million shots, only a little more than half will probably have been delivered by March, said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday (January 31) on the sidelines of a meeting of defense ministers in Brussels.

More soon.