The EU said the growth of Russian propaganda on Twitter after the start of the NWO

The European Union (EU) has noticed an increase in Russian propaganda on the social network Twitter after the start of a special operation in Ukraine. About it reported in a pooling study.

It is noted that, according to preliminary data, “the reach and influence of accounts supported by the Kremlin increased even more in the first half of this year.” In the EU, this trend was associated with the decision of the owner of the social network, the American entrepreneur Elon Musk, to cancel security standards.