The deputy of the Greek parliament from the MERA25 party, Maria Apatzidi, sent an appeal to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country Nikos Dendias, in which she complained about the existing ban on the right of Crimean Greeks to visit their historical homeland, reports RIA News…

Apatzidi said that the sanctions policy of the European Union (EU) does not serve the interests of the whole association, it only adds to the problems, and the Greek government is obliged to protect the rights of Greeks in European institutions. She accused the EU of discriminating against ethnic Greeks living on the peninsula.

In the letter, the politician refers to the statement of the Greek club “Friends of Crimea”, which says that because of the sanctions, an unthinkable situation has developed, and the Greeks of Crimea are prohibited from traveling to Greece because of the EU’s disagreement with Russia’s policy towards Ukraine.

“The right of the Greek minority in Crimea to visit Greece is self-evident, and the Greek government is obliged to protect it in European institutions and to do so immediately,” the letter says.

According to Apatzidi, she is especially closely following the situation in the Black Sea region, since she is a Pontic Greek. “As a female member of the Greek parliament, originally from Pontus, I am especially interested in and closely follow the development of events in the Black Sea region in general and in Crimea in particular. MEASURE25 and I personally believe that human rights should not operate a la carte (optional). In this context of human rights protection, I decided to ask the competent minister about the ban on the right of the Crimean Greeks to visit Greece, ”Apatzidi said.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 following a referendum. Ukraine, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the vote, they consider this territory to be occupied. Russia insists that the accession procedure was in accordance with the norms of international law, and points to the unfounded accusations.