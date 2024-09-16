The European Commissioner for Internal Market and Industry Thierry Breton, French, resigns and publishes a harsh letter against Commission President Ursula von der Leyenaccusing her of having worked to ensure that France would propose another candidate, for “personal reasons that were in no case discussed directly with me”.

What happened: Breton’s letter

Breton was a candidate for von der Leyen bis. “A few days ago,” the outgoing Commissioner wrote to the President, “in the final phase of negotiations on the composition of the future College, you asked France to withdraw my name, for personal reasons that you never discussed with me directly, and offered, as a political exchange, a portfolio that would be more influential for France in the next College. Another candidate will now be proposed to you. Over the past 5 years, I have tirelessly tried to advocate for the common good of Europe, above national and party interests. It has been an honor. However, in light of the latest developments, which further demonstrate poor governance, I have come to the conclusion that I can no longer carry out my work in the College. I am therefore resigning from my post as European Commissioner, with immediate effect,” he concluded.