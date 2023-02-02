Home page politics

Before the summit in Kyiv: Göring-Eckardt insists on Ukraine’s EU membership. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

At the summit in Kyiv, Ukraine’s accession to the EU will also be an issue. Göring-Eckardt, Vice President of the Bundestag, insists on membership.

Kyiv – It is the first EU summit in a war zone. Ukraine is hoping for new aid commitments from a visit by top EU representatives to Kyiv planned for Friday (February 3, 2023). “We expect news for Ukraine,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The intended accession to the European Union is one of the topics at an EU-Ukraine summit tomorrow in Kyiv.

Ukraine has officially been a candidate for EU membership since last June. The summit is also likely to deal with further military and civilian aid for Ukraine. Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens), who is already in Kyiv, emphasizes the relevance of EU membership for Ukraine and hopes for a clear announcement.

Summit meeting in Kyiv: Göring-Eckardt emphasizes the relevance of the EU perspective for Ukraine

“The European perspective is important for Ukraine. It is bringing about concrete progress, already now. Once the formal criteria are met, Ukraine should also officially be a member of the EU. We should do everything we can to ensure that the country succeeds,” Göring-Eckardt said in an interview with ZDF.

EU accession of Ukraine – Göring-Eckardt: “Ukraine belongs to the European family”

In addition, Göring-Eckardt emphasizes that Ukraine is part of the European family. The country must be helped to meet the requirements for joining the EU, she told the Deutschlandfunk. The fight against corruption is one of the key issues on Ukraine’s path to the EU.

According to the Greens politician, the Ukrainian state leadership would deal openly with the issue. In the meantime, there are also consequences, for example when cases of corruption are uncovered. Ukrainian investigators carried out raids again yesterday, including on a former minister and an oligarch.

EU summit meeting in Kyiv: Bundestag Vice President hopes for quick tank delivery

Regarding further support for Ukraine, Göring-Eckardt advocates Germany’s help in training soldiers. “We should do what we can, what we are capable of and what we are particularly good at,” said the Bundestag Vice President in an interview with the ZDF.

She also endorses the tank deliveries. Chancellor Olaf Scholz released the Leopard 2 tanks in Kyiv after a long hesitation. However, this is also linked to the hope “that the tanks will arrive very soon” because there is great concern about a major Russian offensive, according to Göring-Eckardt. (bohy)