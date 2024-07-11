Apple will open its iPhones to rival digital wallets and payment technologies for free for a decade. The US giant, under the EU antitrust investigation and facing a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue, has agreed to do so with the European Commission, which has closed the case. It is the first time the Commission has reached such an agreement, said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. It is a brief respite between the EU and the company: Apple has other ongoing lawsuits for frustrating competition from rivals in music streaming services and software.

In the case of the increasingly used digital wallets, which allow consumers to store their credit, debit and loyalty cards (or even tickets or boarding passes) and pay with their mobile in a good number of shops and restaurants, Brussels had opened a case in 2022 against the big technology company for blocking access on its devices to technologies and tools that are not part of the Apple ecosystem (or adapted to it). This constitutes an abuse of its market power, a detriment to users and companies and a violation of European competition rules, according to the European Commission.

Under the EU deal, which is binding for a decade, Apple will now allow other developers using tap-and-go and NFC wireless communication technology (the most common in the EU and not developed by the company founded by Steve Jobs) to enter Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. The use of digital wallets and payments with that system has tripled in the past four years, Vestager said at a press conference in Brussels.

It is a growing and freely available technology, and Apple had refused to give access to NFC technology in iPhones to rival digital wallets and reserved the use of this system for its own wallets, according to the investigation opened by the European Commission. This meant that competition could not reach Apple users. Brussels also believes that this monopoly could have had a “negative impact” on innovation.

“Compared to other technologies, such as QR code payments, it allows for the most secure and fluid payment experience. It is the most widely used solution in the EU for developing viable payment applications, so access to NFC technology is essential,” said the Competition Commissioner. The European Commission has tested Apple’s package of commitments – which represent a major change in the way it operates in Europe – and has consulted with experts, banks, application developers, card issuers and financial associations. The responses have been positive and it has agreed to close the case.

The EU has recently stepped up scrutiny of business practices that harm competition. The fine for monopolizing digital wallets could have cost Apple around $40 billion. Last March, the European Commission imposed a fine of €1.84 billion on the US technology giant for abusing its dominant position in the music market. streaming; the the highest penalty ever imposed on this company for abusing its market position. Apple, Brussels said, prevents its competitors, for example Spotify, from reaching potential customers who use iPhones or iPads and offering them alternative services to Apple Music or cheaper deals.

