Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/07/2024 – 11:20

The European Union (EU) has assessed that Apple’s decision to allow third-party digital wallet and mobile payments services to use the technology behind its Apple Pay app fully addresses concerns from EU authorities that the iPhone maker was harming competition in the region.

In a statement, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said on Thursday (11) that Apple had committed to respecting the bloc’s antitrust rules when it comes to mobile payments.

“From now on, competitors will be able to effectively compete with Apple Pay for mobile payments with iPhone in stores,” said EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager. “This will give consumers a wider range of secure and innovative mobile wallets to choose from,” she added.