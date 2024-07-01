Sipavibart is a long-acting antibody that provides protection to immunocompromised patients

A AstraZeneca reported this Monday (1st July 2024) that the European Union accepted a request for its experimental Covid-19 prevention drug, called Sipavibart, to undergo accelerated evaluation. Here’s the complete of the statement, in English (PDF – 139 kB).

According to the pharmacist, the request to EMA (European Medicines Agency, its acronym in English) “was based on positive data from a late-stage trial, which showed the drug reduced the risk of infection in patients with weaker immunity”. The procedure seeks to speed up the standard evaluation for the release of medicines.

Sipavibart is a long-acting antibody that provides protection against COVID-19 to immunocompromised patients who do not respond adequately to vaccination. The EU granted the request, according to AstraZeneca, because it considers the drug to be “of great interest for public health and therapeutic innovation”.

“COVID-19 viral load remains high in immunocompromised patients who are disproportionately affected compared to the general population, despite vaccination. With cases expected to surge in the winter months, adding further pressure to overburdened healthcare systems, sipavibart has the potential to be an important option for immunocompromised patients who remain at risk, as it has demonstrated protection against COVID-19 in a mixed variant environment”, said Paul Loubet, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Montpellier and head of the department of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at the University Hospital of Nîmes in France.

