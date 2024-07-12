EU: “About X users deceived by the blue buyable tick”. Musk “warned”

The European Commission has informed X of its preliminary view that it is infringing the Digital Services Act (DSA) in areas related to dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers. Based on an in-depth investigation that included, among other things, the analysis of internal company documents, interviews with experts, as well as cooperation with national digital service coordinators, the Commission issued preliminary findings of non-compliance on three complaints. First, X designs and operates its interface for “verified accounts” with the “blue tick” in a way that does not correspond to industry practice and misleads users. Since anyone can sign up for such “verified” status, this negatively impacts users’ ability to make free and informed decisions about the authenticity of accounts and the content they interact with.

There is evidence of motivated attackers abusing the “verified account” to deceive users. Second, X fails to meet the required transparency of advertising, as it does not provide a searchable and reliable advertising archive, but instead implements design features and access barriers that make the archive unfit for its purpose of transparency to users. In particular, the design does not allow for the necessary oversight and research into emerging risks arising from the distribution of online advertising.

Thirdly, X does not provide researchers with access to its public data in line with the conditions set out in the DSA. In particular, X prohibits eligible researchers from independently accessing its public data, for example through scraping, as stated in its terms of service. Furthermore, X’s process for granting eligible researchers access to its application programming interface appears to dissuade researchers from pursuing their research projects or to leave them with no option but to pay disproportionately high fees. By submitting its preliminary findings, the Commission informs X of its preliminary view that it is in breach of the DSA. This does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation as X now has the possibility to exercise its rights of defence by examining the documents contained in the Commission’s investigation file and by responding in writing to the Commission’s preliminary findings. In parallel, the European Digital Services Board will be consulted. If the Commission’s preliminary views are ultimately confirmed, the Commission will adopt a non-compliance decision finding that X is in breach of Articles 25, 39 and 40(12) of the DSA. The decision could lead to fines of up to 6% of the provider’s total annual worldwide turnover and order the provider to take measures to address the infringement. A non-compliance decision can also trigger a period of enhanced supervision to ensure compliance with the measures the provider intends to take to address the infringement. The Commission can also impose periodic penalties to force a platform to comply.

Musk vs. EU: ‘Your rules are disinformation’

“Dsa is disinformation!” Elon Musk wrote in a message on X, replying to Brussels, which today formally accused the social network of violating the rules of the Digital Service Act – the set of EU rules to combat the spread of illegal content online -, denouncing the “misleading” payment system of the blue tick and the failure to comply with transparency obligations on advertisements and to guarantee access to data by researchers. Musk published his concise reply on X, addressing directly the vice president of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager.

Musk: ‘EU Offered Us Illegal Censorship Deal’

“The European Commission offered X a secret illegal deal: if we silently censored messages” of users “without telling anyone, they wouldn’t fine us. The other platforms accepted the deal. X didn’t.” This is what Elon Musk wrote in a message on X after the formal accusations made today by Brussels on the violation of the EU rules of the Digital Services Act (DSA).