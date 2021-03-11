The European Parliament voted on Wednesday evening in favor of a resolution calling for legislation that holds multinationals accountable for the activities of their subcontractors. 504 MEPs voted for, 79 against and 112 abstained on the report on this demand, presented by Dutch Labor Lara Wolters. The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, is due to present, in May or June, a proposal for a directive on the duty of vigilance of multinationals. These could therefore be held responsible for the actions of their subcontractors. “This resolution calls for victims to have access to justice”, greets Manon Aubry, rebellious France MEP, who worked on the report. Such a provision is a long-standing demand of unions, but also of NGOs. This requirement had returned to the center of the debate after the collapse of Rana Plaza in Bangladesh, in which died, in 2013, 1,134 textile workers who worked for major Western brands. GD S.