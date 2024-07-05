“The patriotic forces have the historic opportunity to realize the mandate of the voters in a large group that presents itself as an alternative to the coalition of the Popular Party, the Socialists and the far left”





The delegation of the ultraconservative Spanish party Vox led by Santiago Abaskal announces that will leave the Ecr group to join the new group Patriots for Europe calling it a “historic opportunity”. “Giorgia Meloni will always remain a friend and an ally” the sovereignist party underlines in an official note.





The Patriots for Europe platform, recently launched by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is trying to “bring together the greatest number of patriotic and sovereignist forces”. This was stated by the president of Vox, Santiago Abascal, announcing the entry of his party into the new European political platform, in an interview with the newspaper “La Gaceta”. “Vox has been working for a long time for the collaboration of all these forces, for the possible creation of a large group“, Abascal said. “We will continue to do so in this legislature through the new platform, but with a special relationship, of course, with the allies who are not yet part of it and with whom we continue to have a very close bilateral relationship,” he added. “The patriotic forces have the historic opportunity to materialize the mandate of the voters in a large group that presents itself as an alternative to the coalition of the Popular Party, the Socialists and the far left,” Abascal emphasized. According to the sovereignist exponent, this coalition has had “particularly devastating consequences for Spaniards in areas such as security, freedom, the rural world and its economy, energy and the sovereign control of decisions that affect our country.”

League, Vox’s joining of the Patriots is a very important signal – “The adhesion of the Spanish Vox is a very important signal”. The League underlines this in a note, commenting on the announced adhesion to the new group of Patriots. “The front of change in Europe is growing, determined to say no to Von der Leyen and the socialists” concludes Matteo Salvini’s party.