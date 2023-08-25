BRUSSELS. In Italy and in the rest of the European Union he is known for being a super-hawk, a prophet of rigor in public finances, opposed to any form of common debt. But now the government led by Giorgia Meloni could find itself rooting for him.

He is Wopke Hoekstra, current Foreign Minister of the Dutch government, indicated by Mark Rutte as the new European Commissioner of Dutch nationality in place of Frans Timmermans.

The exponent of the Christian Democrats should inherit the delegations to the Green Deal which until a few days ago were managed by his compatriot, but the group of Socialist Democrats in the European Parliament opposes it because they fear a watering down of the Commission’s green policies.

The ball is in the hands of Ursula von der Leyen, who will have to define the portfolio to be assigned to Hoekstra, even if her nomination must then pass the examination of the European Parliament.

After Timmermans’ farewell, the powers to the Green Deal were “temporarily” assigned to the Slovak Maros Sefcovic, a socialist exponent, who also collected the rank of executive vice-president.

At first, the president of the Commission had also evaluated the Gentiloni hypothesis, but in the end it did not go through. “In the light of the recent cynical and populist maneuvers by the EPP to water down the Green Deal and derail crucial legislative dossiers such as the law on the restoration of nature – attack the Socialist Democrats in a note – it is essential for our group that the portfolio for the climate remains in the hands of our family.

Obviously, they do not think so within the EPP, which with Hoekstra hope to be able to influence more the environmental policies of the European executive, which have become a battleground between the party and von der Leyen herself, who has not yet announced her intention to run for a second term. The work of legislative production on the Green Deal by this Commission has now concluded, but the delegate commissioner will have a mediation role in the negotiations in the coming months to close all the legislative measures that are still pending. It is also possible that Hoekstra was sent to Brussels to remain there also during the next mandate, regardless of the result of the elections next autumn (Timmermans was confirmed by the Hague government despite his party being in opposition).

The parties that support the Meloni government have all rejoiced at the farewell of Timmermans, considered a “Taliban” of the environment. Wresting the “green” delegation from the socialists could be seen as a success by the centre-right majority, even if this would mean supporting the promotion of Hoekstra.

Current Foreign Minister, during the previous Rutte government he led the Finance Ministry and on several occasions clashed with his Italian colleagues over rigid positions on public finances. During the Covid crisis he was the clearest opponent of the Recovery Fund and the creation of common debt, which was eventually accepted, but only by linking the disbursement of funds to the implementation of structural reforms.