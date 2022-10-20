Who knows, maybe you can just go on holiday with your EV without a lot of charging stress.

If you have your own charging station in front of the door and you live in the Netherlands, then electric driving is very doable. However, it becomes a completely different story when you cross the border. Then you just save yourself a lot of trouble if you have a petrol or diesel car under your ass.

The differences between the Netherlands and abroad are really big, as it turned out last Monday. Then we shared ACEA’s figures regarding the number of charging stations per 100 kilometres. This showed, for example, that there are simply more than 7 times fewer charging stations per 100 kilometers in Belgium.

In France there are even 18 (!) times fewer charging stations. So you should not go to France with an EV for fun. Although people with a petrol car recently also came to a standstill in France. Maybe you just shouldn’t go there at all.

Anyway, if the EU wants everyone to drive massively electric in the short term (and the EU wants that), something has to be done. The European Parliament has therefore devised a plan to ensure that a charging station can be found on the main highways every 60 kilometers.

The MEPs agreed to this yesterday. The only thing that still needs to be done is consultation with the Member States, so everything is not yet settled. It remains to be seen when this goal will be achieved. The target is 2026.

The EU has not forgotten hydrogen either. The number of hydrogen stations must also be considerably expanded. The goal is at least one hydrogen station per 100 km by 2028. This is logically less urgent than expanding the fast chargers, but this is earlier than originally planned.

The European Parliament not only wants more charging points, it also wants to make charging as easy as possible. So you must be able to go to all chargers with all cars and be able to pay easily. So just with your bank card. That would be a very welcome development, because all those different charging cards is damn inconvenient.

