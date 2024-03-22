EU, three billion euros from Russian assets for weapons to Ukraine

It is not yet a definitive agreement, but there is one agreement in principle between the 27 countries of the European Union to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets. These resources will make it possible to have three billion euros available this year to spend on the purchase of military equipment to be supplied to Kiev. This was reported by the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen yesterday evening, at the end of the first day of the EU summit.

The first billion euros, von der Leyen added, could be available to be spent as early as July if “we are quick to make the necessary decisions”. As for the taxation of cereals coming from Russia, the president of the Commission underlined that “we will not allow the wheat stolen from Ukraine to be sold in Europe”.

As Ansa writes, the European Commission has formalized its proposal to introduce increased duties on imports of cereals, oilseeds and derived agricultural products from Russia and Belarus. The measures, announced yesterday by President Ursula von der Leyen, will be on the table of EU leaders today. The duties, highlights the vice president of the EU executive, Valdis Dombrovskis, “will make imports of these products commercially unviable”. Depending on the specific product, the duties imposed will increase to 95 euros per ton or have a value of 50%.