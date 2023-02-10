EU countries agree on better surveillance of the European Union’s external borders and other measures to reduce the arrival of migrants. The mistrust between countries of arrival such as Italy and destination countries such as the Netherlands has been removed, says Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who speaks of a “breakthrough”. “That has not happened in twelve years and gives me the expectation that something fundamental has changed.”
#billion #extra #watchtowers #cameras #migration
NATO | Consensus forming in Parliament: The NATO law will be finalized already this election period
With parliamentary groups seems to be ready to bring the NATO legislation to the finish line already in this election...
Leave a Reply