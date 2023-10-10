He had reported on the war in Afghanistan, Iran, Yugoslavia

Ettore Mo has diedjournalist and famous war correspondent, historic signature of Corriere della Sera, he was 91 years old. The announcement was made by Milena Gabanelli via on Lake Maggiore it’s a little darker.”

hector mo died — Hector Mo, died late in the evening of Monday 9 October, he was 91 years old, he was born in Borgomanero in Piedmont in 1932, after classical high school he enrolled in the faculty of Foreign Languages ​​and Literatures at Ca'Foscari in Venice but university life was not suitable for him and he decided to travel, supporting himself with small jobs between Hamburg, London, Paris. At 31, in 1962 he began collaborating with Piero Ottone, London correspondent of Corriere della Sera. In 1979 he was sent by director Franco Di Bella to follow the Ayatollah Khomeini's Iranian revolution. In the 1980s he was in Afghanistan for the war against the Soviet army. He then went on to talk about the most important world conflicts in Chechnya, Yugoslavia, he was in India, and during his career he interviewed some of the major protagonists of history.

“There is nothing more than a war to tell the pain and cruelty of the human race” he wrote Hector Mowho died on October 9 at the age of 91, as reported RaiNews to remember him. In his career as a journalist he has always underlined the importance of being a reporter, to tell the facts without too many frills. The knowledge of the world and of humanity was the result of the experiences lived as a waiter in Paris, as a bartender in the Channel Islands, as a librarian in Hamburg, as a French teacher in Madrid without having any qualifications. He has won several awards, the latest as reporter of the year in 2008. Among the books written Far from here. Stories of ordinary pain from the outskirts of the world And Dirty wars. From Afghanistan to the Balkans, the adventures and meetings of a great envoy.