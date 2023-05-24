Ettore Bernabei, the memory of Giuseppe Corigliano on the writer and ex Rai general manager

Ettore Bernabei (Florence, May 16, 1921 – Monte Argentario, August 13, 2016) was a journalist, company manager And Italian television producer. Start journalistic activity in “The Nation of the People”, and was then called to direct “Il Popolo”, the press organ of the Christian Democrats. From 1961 to 1974 it was director general of RAI; then he was called to head of the Italstat companya state-owned holding company specializing in the design and construction of major infrastructure and civil engineering works. In 1992 founded the Lux Vide television production company in Rome: His most challenging project was Bible Stories, the television series broadcast in 144 countries. He conceived the idea of ​​a cycle of twenty international films on the Bible, and he obtained the television Oscar in Hollywood with the film about Giuseppe.









I have known Ettore Bernabei in 1978 when we were collecting the postulatory letters for the cause of beatification of St. Josemaría Escrivá, that is, testimonies from prominent people who recounted the reasons for their esteem for the future saint (now it is no longer the custom to collect these letters). In that case we wanted to ask Amintore Fanfani for a testimony. I went to Bernabei who was already there then managing director of Italstat, an IRI finance company, who took us to Fanfani’s after a few days. I remember hers discretionwhich I would later appreciate over the years, during the conversation with Amintore: he sat on the sidelines at the back of the room.

At that time I lived in Milan and when, in the 80s, I settled in Rome, Bernabei had already applied for admission as a supernumerary member of Opus Dei. I was given the task of explaining to him at length some points of the spirit of Opus Dei; commitment that I accepted with emotion because Ettore was well known for his important assignments which he had held: first director of the Giornale del Mattino di Firenze and then famous director general of Rai for almost fifteen years, from 1960 onwards.

Soon our meetings became friendships and every Sunday we met from 7 to 8 pm, the starting time of Tg1 which Ettore scrupulously controlled. This beautiful habit lasted from 1980 until the year of his death, 2016. Not only did I care about these meetings, but Ettore also tried not to postpone them: if he went outside Rome, he warned me and I often went to visit him in the countryside. I have never experienced a feeling of habit but always of extreme interest: Ettore ranged from the past to the details of Italian society and politics of the moment. He was always very knowledgeable. His professionalism and experience stood out and merged with the life of a Christian: his supernatural perspective was rooted in his work. Work and holiness were perfectly fused in him.

He looked at the events of life from a perspective of faith. Faith he manifested in punctuality at formation meetings. During the retreats, between one meditation and another, he preferably stayed in the chapel in front of the Blessed Sacrament, while the others got some air and walked around in silence.

He wasn’t given to fuss but he knew how to love. A little episode. She knew I liked chocolate and one evening she dropped me a box of chocolates as if by accident. She had kept them for me because she knew my tastes, she said. The spiritual direction of Opus Dei led him to soften his character. His outbursts were famous and his powerful voice went through the walls but he never had it with a particular person, they were used to unblock a situation. His well-known severity in the family was also mitigated by his children. He remained faithful to his wife who had gone through long periods of depression. He was also capable of taking care of the details of the table and family life. He was struck by his competence in indicating a quality of food despite having so many important issues in mind.

His hope for eternal life was beyond question as testified in a speech he gave to his family when he turned 95. On that occasion I was the only guest outside the family and, luckily, I resumed his final speech on my cell phone. His son Luca added some images to the film which thus remained as a beautiful and precious testimony. The only thing he feared was the particular judgment because he believed he had committed injustices: he who was always balanced and respectful…

Prudent, fair, strong and temperate are adjectives that suited him perfectly. He never did anything rash even if he was courageous in setting new initiatives in the pipeline: an example is the creation of the Lux production house which gave us beautiful and edifying programs.

He didn’t make hasty judgments about people but encouraged them to do better. One example was his conduct with his children. She was not discouraged in the face of the mistakes of her youth but always re-launched the opportunities to do better. It was no coincidence that Lux happily moved on to the management of her children that she had valued. The discouraging events, which have been abundant in his life especially in recent times, did not discourage him but rather stimulated him to punctually relaunch his projects. The training courses that he held in the advanced years of his life were an example of trust in the training of young professionals.

Despite being a gourmet he never exaggerated in eating or drinking. His table was open to friends and his temperate style was noticeable. We should be grateful to him for everything he has done. In particular, she played an active part in mediation during the Gulf crisis when Kennedy forced Russia to withdraw the missiles she was about to install in Cuba. Ettore was then in America and kept in touch with Fanfani and John XXIII, who carried out an intelligent peacemaking initiative. We should be grateful to him because, from 1960 to 1974, he made state TV a family friend that elegantly covered all genres: from the popular (the legendary Kessler twins) to serious dramas. Finally, upon retirement, Ettore found the energy to found the Lux production company which gave us the Bible, Don Matteo and many other beautiful programs. We thank him for that.

For me his Christian style is typical of our times. He wasn’t just a man of the Church but he took inspiration from his demanding work and from the various vicissitudes of life to live the Christian virtues with a lay style.

