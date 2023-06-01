ATLUS has released the launch trailer for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collectionavailable from today on Nintendo Switch And pc. All those who will buy the collection by June 14th they will be able to obtain a series of DLC packs for free which will add portraits of some of the company’s most famous characters to the game.

The packages are:

Character Portraits Set 1 (DLC) – Includes Joker (Persona 5 Royal) and Ringo (Soul Hackers 2).

– Includes Joker (Persona 5 Royal) and Ringo (Soul Hackers 2). Character Portrait Set 2 (DLC) – Includes Half-Devil (Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster) and Teddie (Persona 4 Golden).

– Includes Half-Devil (Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster) and Teddie (Persona 4 Golden). Character Portrait Set 3 (DLC) – Includes Aigis (Persona 3 Portable) and Nahobino (Shin Megami Tensei V).

Starting from 17:00 (Italian time) on June 14 all those who have not redeemed the three packages for free will be able buy them at a cost of € 2.99 each.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collectionwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: ATLUS