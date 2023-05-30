Atlus’ YouTube channel broadcast a live streams dedicated to Etrian Odyssey Origins Collectionof which a great deal has been shown gameplay. Considering that it will be available starting June 1, 2023, it will please many.

Too bad that those who do not understand Japanese will have some difficulty following what is said, but what matters are the three games that make up the collection: Etrian Odyssey I, II and III HD.

Unfortunately, the gameplay is scattered throughout the long video, so you have to watch it, or manually scroll, to find the spots that interest you. Consider that during the event space was also given to soundtracksome songs of which were played live.

Explore the beginnings of the franchise with remastered three timeless adventures that will catapult players on a journey of discovery. Travel through mysterious locations, map your surroundings, and adapt your party formation to overcome each obstacle. Take command of a guild of adventurers and set out in search of the secrets and treasures that lurk in the vast depths of the Labyrinth. Traverse the various areas and map the environment around you as you take on hordes of enemies in turn-based combat. Return to the city to rest, sell materials and buy equipment. Tailor your party’s formation depending on the task at hand. We read the characteristics from the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection: