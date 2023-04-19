ATLUS has released a new gameplay for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, collection that includes the first three chapters of the franchise. Thanks to the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will be able to see some of the basic mechanics of the game such as party management, exploring the gigantic dungeons or being able to mark places of interest on the map. Also we will be able to admire the improvements made to the graphics sector made for this collection.

Before leaving you to the gameplay, I remind you that Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection will be available worldwide starting from June 1 on Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision!

Beyond the village of Etria is a mysterious forest with a giant crevice that leads to an underground labyrinth. Lead a party of explorers into the Labyrinth and set out on a journey to riches, fame and discovery! About Etrian Odyssey II HD

Set out for High Lagaard, a mysterious castle beyond the clouds. He assembles a team of heroes, investigates the mystery of the colossal tree of Yggdrasil, and uncovers the truth behind Lagaard Tall! About Etrian Odyssey III HD

Set sail for an underwater labyrinth in search of the sunken city of Armoroad! Lead a group of adventurers on a journey to discover a labyrinth filled with treasures, hidden secrets, and mysterious technologies.

