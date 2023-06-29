Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection is the remastering of the first 3 chapters of the series Etrian Odyssey developed by Atlusthe creators also and above all of the series of Shin Megami Tensei and of Person. The Etrian Odyssey series was born and raised on Nintendo’s flagship laptops, starting from the Nintendo DS up to the 3DS, and belongs to the genre of non-procedural Dungeoun Crawlers – therefore with dungeons that do not change from game to game – and also has some interesting gimmick that we will see shortly. Are these a trio of titles that are still valid today? Or have they undergone, as sometimes happens, the passing of the years in terms of game formula? Let’s find out in this review of the Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection!

The gameplay of Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

As soon as you start a new game you are asked to create a guild for explore dungeons and subsequently to select the members of the party who will compose it. In Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection there are more than 10 classes playable and recruitable in your guild, each with 5 different special artworks (basically two male and two female) and you can also rename the members to your liking.

We are immediately suggested to do a substantial recruitment of members, even many more than the minimum necessary to fill the main formation for expeditions (which corresponds to 5 units). Indeed, they can be recruited almost 30 characters at a timesimply by keeping those who do not take part in dungeon expeditions on the “bench”, and it is also possible to create and save preset formations to alternate leveling faster, without necessarily having to change everyone by hand every time.

We mentioned the factor levelingand then let’s talk about the strong RPG component by Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection. When each character levels up, in addition to seeing their stats grow, they also earn Skill Points, to be invested in the appropriate one Skill tree which is different for each class. Inside it is possible to increase specific statistics, such as Life Points (HP) or Technique Points (PT), unlock useful talents for exploration such as the possibility of digging in special points or, finally, access Active Skills that can be performed by consuming pt.

Certain moves they learn unlocking others first dowels of the Skill Tree, each of them levelable up to 10 to increase the active benefits (in case of a move) or passive (as in the case of an increased stat). It is certainly a mammoth balancing job, having to foresee at least most of the possible combinations at the table, and it is absolutely necessary to have a party that is varied and heterogeneous in roles to get out of any situation. In fact, there are monsters particularly vulnerable to magical damage, or others that take a lot of damage from basic physical attacks, and that’s it makes it very significantpotentially pleasantthe weight of choices during the turn-based fights that we are going to face.

In Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection the turn-based combat system it’s enough classic, with the ability to select an action for each character in your party between basic attacks, skills, the use of items and so on. In fights against multiple monsters it is essential to target one’s attacks well, deciding who to eliminate first and who to leave last, because at a high difficulty level it is not difficult to run into some loss during battles. We therefore need a very balanced party, capable of inflicting damage of different types and above all with valid supports capable of healing or enhancing allies. Turn-based combat is certainly one of the beating hearts of Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, but the same can be said of the game formula chosen for exploration.

The reason why there is no procedural in this Dunegoun Crawler is that the player has to draw “by hand” the content of the game map, to then also make gods reports of what your exploration team has discovered. In short, it is part of the game to create the dungeon map, mainly marking the points of constant interest (such as the collection points through, for example, digging on the ground to find useful or valuable objects). A task in some ways very topographical which for some could also be tedious, however potentially tantalizing as particular enough to have its own charm.

However, we are talking about something that is not usually done in games, which can give that new sensation that is often sought in smaller projects, the classic idea outside the box instead of the standard one that focuses on manufacturing quality. To be honest, it must also be said that it is not even anything transcendental, it remains a simple gem whose added value exists but is not of who knows what entity, in the end the game would have been enjoyable even without this mechanic and when one of your gimmicks is accessory, well, it’s a strength up to a certain point.

Rhythm and progression of play

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection was born out of console titles portable and, as such, they have both advantages and disadvantages typical of that type of project. First of all the extreme repetitiveness of game situations, practically an infinite loop which we can summarize as follows:

Start the dungeon expedition

the dungeon expedition Fight defeat monsters, level up and get drops, collect collectibles from the ground with special skills for environmental exploration

defeat monsters, level up and get drops, collect collectibles from the ground with special skills for environmental exploration Go back to town (which is practically the hub of the game) and sell everything you find to the merchant, sometimes even unlocking new items, weapons or armor based on what is sold to her Eventually buy new resources or new equipment

(which is practically the hub of the game) and sell everything you find to the merchant, sometimes even unlocking new items, weapons or armor based on what is sold to her If you have party members out of action, revive fallen comrades

fallen comrades Rests paying for a room for one night to restore HP and PT

paying for a room for one night to restore HP and PT Leave again from the beginning

The cost of the revive and the room is proportional to the strength of your party, keep this in mind.

This gameplay loop does not lend itself well, more, to a portability with the old consoles, when we opened them for half an hour at a time in spare moments or, depending on the situation, for whole hours when we lay down on the sofa and we didn’t even get off our feet when praying.

Dynamics, so to speak, that anyone born between the end of the 90s and the early 2000s will undoubtedly know very well. With Nintendo Switch this feeling is certainly kept intact at least in part, being a hybrid console, but having tried we Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection on PC for this review, and therefore with a “landline” use, we sometimes stayed bored in longer gaming sessions.

Probably played on the Steam Deck or on the more recent Rog Ally it would have been a completely different thing, although drawing the borders of the maps is very comfortable with the mouse and, perhaps, not as much using a touch screen without a stylus. The point is that in this case the platform you choose to play on could make a difference precisely on the perception of the rhythms of the game, because they are children of a game design conceived for a portable game.

Also inevitable secondary tasks and objectives to complete, such as eliminating certain enemies or dropping certain objects, which are somewhat the lifeblood of Dungeoun Crawlers and always useful ways to collect extra game currency. Less appreciable in some ways the extreme grinding necessary, and we assure you that if you intend to level 2 or worse 3 different parties in parallel, you need to have a lot, but a lot, patience. Especially considering that the monsters appear only after a certain number of steps taken, they are not really frequent procedural encounters or voluntarily searchable (like the tall grass of Pokémon, to be clear) and this makes farming times even longer. We repeat as if they were games for portable consoles, and Atlus has demonstrated how on fixed consoles it operates differently with grinding, making it much less tedious even if present, but it cannot be ignored that the final result is sometimes heavy to digest.

The technical sector of Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

Small final chapter on the sector graphics and sound which, in our opinion, they are really well done. The sprites of characters and monsters, the settings and above all the sound sector have all been remastered very well, and Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection is very pleasant to look at, very colorful and with its own recognizable style (but we are still talking about Atlus, and if you know a little you shouldn’t be so surprised). We haven’t even found any traces of particular bugs or glitches, from a technical point of view an impeccable job has been done!

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection is a game thatif you are passionate about the works of Atlus, we strongly advise you of playing. The presence of so many characters to manage, the exploration, the depth of party management (and even the slightly too long grinding times) are all factors that will keep you on the 3 chapters of this collection for a very long time.

Also recommended for JRPG fans in general, while if you don’t like the genre too much grinding could be a rock, so evaluate well. Ultimately definitely a promoted collection!