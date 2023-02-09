The Nintendo Direct that took place during the evening revealed several surprises to us, some very welcome to nostalgic and/or long-standing gamers. Among these, there is no doubt Etrian Odyssey Origins Collectionrevealed with a trailer and which will bring us the first three chapters of the series in a remastered version, clearly under one improved graphics.

The best thing we know, in addition to clearly seeing the various chapters at work with the trailer on the cover of the article, is the release date of the game, set for June 1, 2023. It should be clarified that although the reveal took place during the Nintendo event, the game will also arrive on PC on the same day.

The aesthetic side of the trilogy of Atlus however that won’t be the only thing it will be retouched for the occasion, because to make the title more suitable for today, many things will be fixed and modernized. For example, players will finally be able to choose the difficulty level that best suits their needs, but also restructured skills that are easier to manage even for novice players, and much more.

