To the surprise of many, during the Nintendo Direct today it was confirmed Etrian Odyssey Origins Collectionpackage that includes HD versions of the first three titles in this serieswhich will be available in June of this year.

The Etrian Odyssey series originated on the Nintendo 3DS, and this new bundle will give us the chance to enjoy the first three titles with an improved visual style, a befitting single screen interface, and a host of life enhancements for all players.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection It will arrive on Nintendo Switch and PC on June 1, 2023.

Via: Nintendo