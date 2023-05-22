Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection returns to show itself with a trailer which shows, in more detail, the game features contained in this collection, i.e. the remastered versions of the three original RPGs of the series.

Inside the package we find the following games:

Etrian Odyssey HD

Etrian Odyssey II HD

Etrian Odyssey III HD

That is, the original trilogy revised and corrected, with various technical improvements applied in order to appear better on modern platforms.

Currently, the collection of remasters is only announced on PC and Nintendo Switch and will be available on those platforms fromJune 1, 2023.

The games in question are RPG dungeon crawlers with a very classic setting, which recall the tradition of the old Dungeon Master but are based on a purely Japanese characterization, with that particular reinterpretation of classic fantasy.

Last month we saw a new trailer for Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, but at this point we are very close to the release of the collection, set for early June on PC and Nintendo Switch.