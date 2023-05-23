The western division of ATLUS shows us again Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection through a new trailer, giving us advice on the game and offering a look at all the features of this collection of titles for Nintendo Switch and PC.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection is arriving on June 1st and contains within it the remastered versions of the first three chapters of the Dungeon RPG saga with numerous improvements. For example, we will be able to use quick saves, change the level of difficulty, play in Italian and enjoy new portraits for the characters.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection – Explanatory Trailer

Beyond the village of Etria is a mysterious forest with a giant crevice that leads to an underground labyrinth. Lead a party of explorers into the Labyrinth and set out on a journey to riches, fame and discovery! About Etrian Odyssey II HD

Set out for High Lagaard, a mysterious castle beyond the clouds. He assembles a team of heroes, investigates the mystery of the colossal tree of Yggdrasil, and uncovers the truth behind Lagaard Tall! About Etrian Odyssey III HD

Set sail for an underwater labyrinth in search of the sunken city of Armoroad! Lead a group of adventurers on a journey to discover a labyrinth filled with treasures, hidden secrets, and mysterious technologies.

