Eto’o kicks Algerian youtuber after Brazil South Korea

Samuel Eto’o kicks a youtuber after Brazil-South Korea to the World Cup going on Qatar. The current president of the Federation of Cameroon and former striker of Inter (won the Treble with Mourinho on the bench) e Barcelona, on leaving stadium 974 he was stopped by some fans to take selfies and autographs. One Algerian youtuber he approached him with the video camera which started filming him and maybe said something to him. It is not clear what, even if according to some reconstructions perhaps she would have asked him questions about Gassama’s arbitration in Algeria-Cameroon, playoff match for access to the World Cup in Qatar which had given qualification to the Indomitable Lions (later eliminated in the group with Brazil and Switzerland, as well as Serbia). The Ghanaian whistle was sharply criticized by Algeria. At the end of the match, coach Belmadi said: “I say it without fear: these referees don’t respect our country. I’m not looking for excuses, these are facts”.

Eto’o kicks an Algerian youtuber after Brazil South Korea’s World Cup in Qatar. Video

Here is the video of “La Opinión” (Twitter/ @LaOpinionLA)

[VIDEO] Samuel Eto’o dangerously hits one person at the end of the match between Brazil and Korea https://t.co/smWcShJBYE pic.twitter.com/aXacvIHIdM — La Opinion (@LaOpinionLA) December 6, 2022

