Only Benjamin Thomas, French from Cofidis, managed to beat Alberto Bettiol in the third stage of the Etoile de Besseges in France (155 km) in Besseges, during which Richard Carapaz crashed (but managed to finish the race). The 28-year-old from Tuscany, however, is second at 7 ”in the general by Thomas himself and shows to be in progress after the long absence in the Olympics post due to ulcerative colitis. In Spain, at the Vuelta Valenciana, Alexander Vlasov, a Russian from Bora-Hansgrohe, took the lead: 7th our Giulio Ciccone at 35 ”, for 6” ahead of Remco Evenepoel who lost the leader’s jersey, now on Vlasov’s shoulders. It should be noted that the BixeExchange, due to Covid cases, has not started. Finally, the Saudi Tour in Saudi Arabia: the Belgian Maxim Van Gils, from Lotto-Soudal, won with our Oss 6th at 40 ”. Van Gils is also the new leader.