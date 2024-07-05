Airports: Catania airport partially reopens after Etna eruption

Catania Fontanarossa airport reopens, although not at full capacity. Sac, the management company of Catania airport, “after completing the essential cleanup operations for the usability of flight infrastructures”, has ordered the reopening of the airport for departures; arrivals, however, have been rehabilitated but with a regulated flow of 2 every hour. The airport had been closed this morning due to the eruptive activity of Etna and the presence of volcanic ash in the atmosphere, “This regulation – we read in a note – will be updated based on tactical operational developments. Passengers are therefore asked not to go to the airport without having checked the status of their flight with the airline”.

Etna, volcanic ash makes the runway unusable: two sectors of the airport closed

Sac, the Catania airport management company, announces that, due to the eruptive activity of Etna and the simultaneous emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the Crisis Unit has ordered the closure of airspace sectors B2 and B3. “The runway is unusable due to a large fallout of volcanic ash on the field and therefore, both arrivals and departures are suspended”, says Sac. “Flight operations will resume once the volcanic ash has been removed from the pavements affected by aircraft movement. At the moment it is estimated that flight activities will be able to resume at 3:00 p.m. Passengers are therefore asked not to go to the airport until after having checked the status of their flight with the airline. Updates will follow”, says Sac.

Stromboli: Curcio convenes Civil Protection operational committee

Civil Protection is on alert for Stromboli, the Aeolian volcano in intense and violent activity. The head of the department Fabrizio Curcio has called for 9 the Operations Committee to coordinate and organize the prevention, monitoring and protection actions of the population on the island.

Yesterday, the Civil Protection had declared a red alert for the volcano, and consequently the operational phase of pre-alarm. In fact, a situation of “potential imbalance of the volcano” persists. The monitoring system of Stromboli and the exchange of information between the scientific community and the other components and operational structures of the National Civil Protection Service are being strengthened.

With the transition to the pre-alarm operational phase, the local level of civil protection is activated at the Advanced Operations Centre – Coa, which will be supported by experts from the National Department of Civil Protection, ensuring coordination with the operational structures involved.