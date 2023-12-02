Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

Press Split

Mount Etna in Italy is spewing lava again and lighting up Sicily’s night sky. The eruption solves the mystery surrounding the volcano’s strange behavior.

Catania – For the past two weeks, Mount Etna has left tourists in Sicily wondering: What are those curls of smoke that the volcano blows into the air? These are bursting gas bubbles that form in the crater. The strange phenomenon usually occurs when an outbreak is imminent.

Etna erupts again: volcano shoots fountain 6,000 meters above Italy

On Friday evening (December 1st), Etna gave the answer itself. With a massive lava eruption at dusk. Breathtaking images of the eruption are going around the world. The natural spectacle lasted for hours. Two lava flows flowed east, a third flowed southwest.

Etna is more active than it has been for a long time: the volcano erupted again on December 1st. © IGNV

The fountain rose to 6,000 meters above sea level during the eruption, according to the Italian Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) communicates. The source of the eruption was at the southeast crater. There is no danger to the population, but ash is to be expected on the northeast slope.

Double “fire lock”: Etna has apparently formed two eruption craters

The portal go-etna.de explains that the new eruption of Etna was caused by a double “fire lock”. This suggests that two eruption craters formed in the cracked southeast crater.

Europe’s largest active volcano erupts – pictures show lava explosions over Mount Etna View photo series

Etna has been very active since November. The IGNV even speaks of “the great return”. Between November 19th and December 1st, the institute detected over 250 “mini-eruptions”. The last major eruption occurred on November 11th, burying towns in Sicily in ash.

A huge marine volcano is also active off the coast of Italy. If an eruption occurs, the “underwater monster” could trigger a tsunami. (moe)