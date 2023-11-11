Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

Archive image of the Etna volcano on the Italian Mediterranean island of Sicily (August 2023). © Salvatore Allegra/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

On Saturday night, the Etna volcano in Sicily erupted again. Authorities raised the warning level in the region from yellow to orange.

Catania – Europe’s largest volcano is active again. Mount Etna, which is over 3,300 meters high on the Mediterranean island of Sicily in Italy, spewed a large amount of lava on Saturday night. The volcano was particularly active at the southeast crater. A larger ash cloud or ash rain did not initially arise, like the Italian one Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) announcedwhich has the mountain around the clock Monitored by cameras and thermal images.

Etna in Italy erupts on Saturday night: glowing rubble is thrown upwards

From a distance, glowing debris could be seen being thrown upward in the darkness and then slowly flowing down the mountain, according to reports. The alert level in the region has been raised from yellow to orange, the Italian INGV institute announced. There is “moderate explosive activity at the summit craters,” the INGV continued. The tremors were felt in various cities in the area around the Sicilian capital Catania, the television station said Rai News. Vibration levels would rise, signaling the rise of magma inside the volcano.

Europe’s largest volcano is active again: flight operations continue despite the “Etna eruption” in Italy

The effects in Sicily have so far been minor. There were initially no reports of damage. Since no ash cloud had formed, operations at Catania island airport were able to continue as usual. During eruptions in the past, most recently around August, the ash cloud was so large that flight operations had to be temporarily stopped. The resumption of air traffic had to be postponed several times.

At the end of October, perfectly formed, huge curls of smoke above Etna amazed tourists. “It is usually shallow explosions that produce these rings, and in general their presence can indicate an ascent or stagnation of magma along the shaft to the surface,” local experts said in a statement at the time. Experts have recently spoken of a possible “supervolcano” that could arise in Italy (bme/dpa).