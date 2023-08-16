Etna scares, the “prealarm” of the Civil Protection goes off. Here’s what’s happening

There is no peace for Catania and surroundings. After the various related problems to the airport Now Etna is worrying againThe volcano it’s scary and the Civil protection Talks about “possibility of imminent event“, the state of alert thus passes from “attention” to “pre-alarm” and the operational phase has begun. While the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) – Etna Observatory announces that over the last few hours the breadth average of tremor volcanic was characterized by large swings of hers values. However, remaining within the range of average values ​​until around 3pm yesterday. In the last few hours – reports Open – the fluctuations have become even wider. And in short moments the average volcanic tremor amplitude reached the range of high values. Although at present the average amplitude falls within the range of average values.



