New eruption of Etna in progress. The activity can only be followed by the instruments of the Ingv of Catania because the bad weather that hides the volcano with rain clouds prevents direct observation. The activity of Etna is followed by the loud roars heard in Adrano and Biancavilla and by the fall of lava ash in the same area and also in Catania.

For this reason, Sac, the management company of Catania Fontanarossa airport, had to suspend all airport activities. Departures were blocked, while incoming planes were diverted to other airports.

The experts of the Ingv of Catania communicate that “the cloud cover persists in the summit area of ​​the volcano, therefore it is not possible to carry out volcanological observations via the video surveillance network”. However, the volcanologists explain that “starting from 7.20 the volcanic tremor, already at a high level, registers a sudden increase in values”.